Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene L. Carter Sr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Eugene L. Carter Sr. Obituary
Eugene L. Carter, Sr.

Norwood - Beloved husband of the late Betty L. (nee Weiss), Loving father of David (Brenda) Aubrey and Eugene (Michelle) Carter, Jr., Adored grandfather of Jeff, Lori, Trisha, Eric & the late Angie, Cherished great grandfather of several. Son of the late Anna and Clarence Carter Sr. and dear brother of the late Clarence Carter, Jr., also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins & second cousins and other relatives and friends. Passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Age.90 Residence Norwood. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 12noon at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where friends may call from 10AM until time of service. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now