Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Cincinnati - "Gene" beloved husband of 57 years to the late Janice O'Brien (nee Gilday), loving father of Mary (Greg) Durbin, Tammy (Joe Wehby) Butts, Deanna (Dave) Witterstaetter, Eugene (Deeanna) O'Brien Jr., Shawn (Chris) O'Brien, Ryan (Jennifer Sexton) O'Brien, dear grandfather of Andrew (Dawnelle), Adam (Jessica), Alyssa, Alivia, Amelia, Tiffany, Tara (Andrew), Timothy, Michael, Erik (Danielle), Katie (Sean), Sara, Brittany (Charlie), Paula (Johnny), Eugene III (Emily), Savannah, Ryan, Bailey (Cara) and the late Alex, great-grandfather of 25, dear brother of Tim (Dian) O'Brien and brother-in-law of James (Pat) Gilday, David (Cathy) Gilday and Dennis Gilday, Passed away surrounded by his family on December 9, 2019. Visitation Thursday at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9:30AM until 11:30AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30PM at St. Vincent DePaul Church. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
