Cincinnati - "Gene" beloved husband of 57 years to the late Janice O'Brien (nee Gilday), loving father of Mary (Greg) Durbin, Tammy (Joe Wehby) Butts, Deanna (Dave) Witterstaetter, Eugene (Deeanna) O'Brien Jr., Shawn (Chris) O'Brien, Ryan (Jennifer Sexton) O'Brien, dear grandfather of Andrew (Dawnelle), Adam (Jessica), Alyssa, Alivia, Amelia, Tiffany, Tara (Andrew), Timothy, Michael, Erik (Danielle), Katie (Sean), Sara, Brittany (Charlie), Paula (Johnny), Eugene III (Emily), Savannah, Ryan, Bailey (Cara) and the late Alex, great-grandfather of 25, dear brother of Tim (Dian) O'Brien and brother-in-law of James (Pat) Gilday, David (Cathy) Gilday and Dennis Gilday, Passed away surrounded by his family on December 9, 2019. Visitation Thursday at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9:30AM until 11:30AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30PM at St. Vincent DePaul Church. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019