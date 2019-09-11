|
|
Eugene Richard Emerson
Cincinnati - Eugene Richard Emerson, 72, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019.
Mr. Emerson is survived by a wife Barbara (nee DeLozier), four children, Lisa (Tim) Masterson, Brian (Amy) Emerson, Gina (Steve) Burg, and Andrew Emerson, step children, Christina Wile, grandchildren, Katelyn Reverman, Jacob and Grace Emerson, Michael, Ian, Lori, and Molly Masterson, Brady, Alexis, Tyler, and Alyssa Burg, Heather Durham, Jessica Hart, Erica Wile, Damon Rowe and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Tim Emerson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar N. Emerson, Sr. and Grace (nee Case) Emerson, his brother Edgar N. Emerson Jr, sister Patricia Nichols, and step daughter Dana Wile.
Eugene is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he proudly served as a combat medic in the Army and was affectionately known as "Doc". He grew up in English Woods, known as "Nappy" by his friends and classmates as he would fall asleep in class. Many others knew him as "Gino" while working at GE in Evendale as an aircraft mechanic when he retired in 2009.
A selfless person even in death, Eugene donated his remains to the University of Cincinnati for medical education. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with full military honors.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019