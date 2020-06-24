Eugene Schmidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Schmidt

Cincinnati - Aug 6 1928 - June 23 2020

Loving husband for nearly 70 years to Angelina "Dede" Schmidt (Zamichiei). Father to Cindy (Paul) Silver, Mark (Debbie) Schmidt, DeAnn (Doug) Gilmore and Steve (Wendy) Schmidt. Grandfather to Joanna, Julia, Jesse, Ian, Scot, Celina, Jenna, Logan and Ryan. Great Grandfather to Liam, Ava, Angelina, Sam, Molly, Kinsley and Brie. Step brother to Gene Foster and Larry Nenstiel. From Cincinnati, Gene attended Roger Bacon High School before enlisting in the Marines. An honor he carried to his last days. A delivery truck driver by trade first for French Bauer Ice Cream, where he met Dede, then for Frito Lay. He aspired to be an entrepreneur, always looking for something more. A highlight was owning a downtown Cincinnati office building with his son Mark proclaiming he felt like a 'big shot'. He was known and loved by patrons of the opera and ballet as Gene of Grant Street Parking when he owned a small parking lot near Music Hall. He perused politics running for Silverton's city council. He was an activist fiercely working for Right to Life. He enjoyed being a world traveler. He could "cut the rug" and danced at every wedding. He was known for his two-handed handshake and getting a hug from every woman under any pretense. He was known for his self-deprecating humor. "Geno" was an extremely humble man, yet very proud, especially of his family. He leaves behind a legacy far beyond his knowledge. He will be missed by all. Semper Fi. Visitation will be private for family only at Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage Ohio. Public mass will be at St John the Evangelist Deer Park Ohio Friday 26th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Macular Degeneration Research or Hospice of Cincinnati.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved