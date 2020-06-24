Eugene Schmidt
Cincinnati - Aug 6 1928 - June 23 2020
Loving husband for nearly 70 years to Angelina "Dede" Schmidt (Zamichiei). Father to Cindy (Paul) Silver, Mark (Debbie) Schmidt, DeAnn (Doug) Gilmore and Steve (Wendy) Schmidt. Grandfather to Joanna, Julia, Jesse, Ian, Scot, Celina, Jenna, Logan and Ryan. Great Grandfather to Liam, Ava, Angelina, Sam, Molly, Kinsley and Brie. Step brother to Gene Foster and Larry Nenstiel. From Cincinnati, Gene attended Roger Bacon High School before enlisting in the Marines. An honor he carried to his last days. A delivery truck driver by trade first for French Bauer Ice Cream, where he met Dede, then for Frito Lay. He aspired to be an entrepreneur, always looking for something more. A highlight was owning a downtown Cincinnati office building with his son Mark proclaiming he felt like a 'big shot'. He was known and loved by patrons of the opera and ballet as Gene of Grant Street Parking when he owned a small parking lot near Music Hall. He perused politics running for Silverton's city council. He was an activist fiercely working for Right to Life. He enjoyed being a world traveler. He could "cut the rug" and danced at every wedding. He was known for his two-handed handshake and getting a hug from every woman under any pretense. He was known for his self-deprecating humor. "Geno" was an extremely humble man, yet very proud, especially of his family. He leaves behind a legacy far beyond his knowledge. He will be missed by all. Semper Fi. Visitation will be private for family only at Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage Ohio. Public mass will be at St John the Evangelist Deer Park Ohio Friday 26th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Macular Degeneration Research or Hospice of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.