Eugene U. Hensley
Westwood - Eugene Ulysses Grant Hensley ,"Junior" beloved husband of Connie Hensley, loving father of Patricia (Mike) Kuhl, and Regina (Rob) Kirschner, grandfather of Brandon and Joshua Kuhl. Died, Saturday August 10, 2019 age 72 . Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, August 23, 5 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati (45227). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019