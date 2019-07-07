|
Eugene W. Noe
Fairfield - Eugene W. Noe Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Moore) Noe for 73 years. Dear father of Mark (Sue) Noe and Amy (Frank) Coppage. Loving grandfather of Matthew (Katie) Noe, Tony Coppage, the late Rusty Coppage and great grandfather of Claire, Julianna and Nora Noe and Russel Ray Coppage. Devoted brother of Norman and the late Francis Noe. Passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Age 93 years. Visitation will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, July 9 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mt. Healthy. Memorials may be directed to Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019