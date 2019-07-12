Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Eugene Wacksman
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
10209 Plainfield Rd
Blue Ash, OH
Eugene "Gene" Wacksman


1929 - 2019
Cincinnati - Passed away July 9, 2019 at his home in Cincinnati just twelve days short of his 90th birthday. Gene was born, raised and lived his entire life in greater Cincinnati and had a rich personal and professional life. He was preceded in death by wife Betty and daughter Lori Martin. He is survived by his daughter Jan Wallend (Paul), son Barry Wacksman (Alexandra Leite), three grandchildren, Lanna, Alexander, Morena, brother Fred Wacksman (Sandy), sister-in-law Betsy Shapiro and many nieces, nephews and their families. A graveside memorial will be held on Sunday, July 14th 11am at Rest Haven Memorial Park located at 10209 Plainfield Rd., Blue Ash. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 12, 2019
