Eula Bingham Mattheis



Cincinnati - Age 90, passed away June 13, 2020, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Eula was born July 9, 1929, in Covington, KY and grew up in Burlington, KY, the daughter of Arthur and Frieda Bingham.



Eula was a tireless advocate for worker health and safety. She spent much of her career at the University of Cincinnati, where she was Distinguished Professor Emerita of Environmental Health and former Vice President and University Dean for Graduate Studies and Research. She served as Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health, and Administrator of US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from 1977 to 1981 in the Administration of President Jimmy Carter. She contributed more than one hundred peer-reviewed articles on occupational and environmental respiratory hazards; chemical carcinogenesis and related topics; and occupational and environmental health policy. She earned a B.S. in 1951 in Chemistry and Biology from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Kentucky; an M.S. in 1954 in Physiology from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio; and a Ph.D. in 1958 in Zoology, also from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio. She began her career at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1961 as a researcher who did pioneering work on chemical carcinogens and served as an associate professor and associate director of the Department of Environmental Health at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine until 1977.



Eula loved traveling, gardening, cooking, researching family genealogy, spending time on the farm where she grew up, and spending time with her family and friends. Eula Bingham is survived by her daughters Julia Mattheis, Martha Mattheis and Helen Mattheis (Brett Visger) and granddaughters Charlotte and Anna Visger.



A private graveside service and burial will take place. A public memorial and celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to either: Arthur and Frieda Bingham Prize at Eastern Kentucky University, Department of Biological Sciences, 521 Lancaster Avenue, Science Building 3238, Richmond, KY 40475, or the Barkley, Bell & Bingham Fund, UC Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219-0970.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store