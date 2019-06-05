Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Anderson Twp. - Eunice Ernestine "Teen" Mims (nee Russell) wife of the late C. E. "Gene" Mims, beloved mother of Russell Mims and Cheryl (Jack) Thompson, dear grandmother of Wes and Chad Salyer, Christy Mims (Richard) Block, and Megan Perkins, adored great-grandmother of Austin and Anna Marie Salyer, Katie and Hayden Block, and Nolan Detroy, also survived by many nieces and nephews. June 3, 2019. Age 88 years. Longtime resident of Anderson Twp. Teen was an avid golfer and bridge player. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. June 6, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 5, 2019
