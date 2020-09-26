Eunice L. Courts
Eunice L. Courts passed on Tuesday, September 15 at the age of 87. Loving daughter of the late Louis and Gladys Courts; sister of Glenn (Emma R.) Courts; aunt of Jennie (Dale) Pepoon and Joni (John) Berry; great aunt to Josh Pepoon and Joel Berry. Teacher for several decades for Reading Community Schools and charter member of the West Chester Church of the Nazarene. Memorial service will be held at the church on October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Burial will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Chester Church of the Nazarene, 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester, OH 45069. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
