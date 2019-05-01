|
Greendale, In. - Eva Mae Weller (nee Dobell), daughter of the late Marcella and Raymond Dobell. Devoted sister of the late Margaret Fancher and Jewell Speckert, and surviving brothers Norman and Raymond Dobell. Loving mother of the late Carol Bennett, Ed (late Karen) Weller, Steve (Loretta) Weller and Gail Weller. Survived by 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, along with many loving friends. Eva was a loving, caring individual to family and friends and a faithful servant to the lord who passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Saturday (May 4) at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. Cincinnati, Oh., from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019