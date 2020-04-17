|
|
Eva Schulz-Sulau
Groesbeck - Eva Schulz-Sulau, beloved wife of the late Peter F. Schulz Sr and the late Charles Sulau, loving mother to Peter, Marie, Paula, Carol and Bill, grandmother of Lisa, Susane, Michael, Angie, John, and Katie, great grandmother of Kristin, Zachary, Evie, Charley, and Lucy. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, traveling, painting and sewing. Her loving kindness and generosity of spirit will be missed by all. Died, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 age 97. Private services at the convenience of the family. No flowers please. Rather, make donations to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, PO Box 105, Glenolden, PA (19036). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020