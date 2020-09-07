Evalee V. Oggy



Hillsboro - Oggy, Evalee V. (nee Dennison) resident of Hillsboro, 9/3/20 at the age of 95. Wife of the late William "Bill" Oggy. Stepmother of Patricia (John) Soller and the late Donald Oggy (2018). Daughter of the late Tilford and Lucy (nee Perrine) Dennison. Sister of Theron (Dathene) Dennison, Sister-in-law of Geraldine Dennison, Pearl Coen, and the late Burnell, Byron (Jessie), Gale (MaryJo), Ronald (Joyce), Garreth (Helene) Dennison, Fonda (Henry) Euren, Wanda Coen, Idell (Philip) Malin and Shirley (Bruce) Maloney. Also survived by numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. Family will receive friends for a visitation Friday, September 11, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 1:30 PM at the Moore Family Funeral Homes 225 Spring St. Batavia, Ohio. Committal service and Interment 3:00PM at the Graceland Memorial Gardens Milford, Ohio. Evalee was the owner and operator of Don Lee Printing Co. based in Cincinnati, Ohio. She loved her family first and foremost and the Cincinnati Reds. Memorials may be directed to Children's Hospital or to Hospice of Hope.









