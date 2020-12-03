1/1
Evelyn A. Hansen
Evelyn A. Hansen

Green Township - Evelyn A. Hansen (nee Roselli), beloved wife of the late Howard O. Hansen, left this earth November 30,2020 to bring heaven the zest for life, laughter and joy she brought to everyone. Evelyn was the loving mother of Ronald C. (Patti) Hansen, Robert (Christie) Hansen and Beth (Bill) Blades. Cherished grandmother of Gracie Blades, Will Blades and Jacob Hansen. Dear sister of John (Beverly) Roselli, Joe (Sharon) Roselli, Don Roselli and the late Carl "Duke" Roselli. Dear Sister-in-law of Tauri Roselli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Monday November 30, 2020. Age 77 years. Visitation Sunday from 3 PM to 4 PM at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. A second Visitation will take place at church on Monday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., 45238. If desired memorial donations may be made to the St. Antoninus Church Endowment Fund, Seton High School, or St. Xavier High School or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.www.dwifuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
