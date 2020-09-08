1/
Evelyn E. Gumbert
Evelyn E. Gumbert (nee Doyle) wife of the late George J. Gumbert, beloved mother of Mary Fehring, Richard (Sue) Gumbert, Janet (Gary) Linser, Dianne (Paul) McDonald, Dan (Diane) Gumbert, & the late Larry Gumbert, also survived by 12 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. Died Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Resident of Pierce Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, Withamsville on Thurs. Sept. 10 at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thurs. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
