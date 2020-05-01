Evelyn Feldman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Feldman

Evelyn Feldman nee Rose, age 101, passed away April 30, 2020, devoted wife of the late Max S. Feldman, beloved mother of Paul Feldman and Judy (Martin) Brafman, dear sister of the late Louis, Milton, Eugene and Edith Rose, Irene Bardos, Ruth Gross, Pearl Goutman and Helen Klein, loving grandmother of Michelle Williams, Marc (Shana) Brafman and Betsy (Andrew) Alpert, great grandmother of Maya and Jacob Brafman, Natalie and Brook Alpert and Alex Feldman. Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved