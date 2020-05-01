Evelyn Feldman
Evelyn Feldman nee Rose, age 101, passed away April 30, 2020, devoted wife of the late Max S. Feldman, beloved mother of Paul Feldman and Judy (Martin) Brafman, dear sister of the late Louis, Milton, Eugene and Edith Rose, Irene Bardos, Ruth Gross, Pearl Goutman and Helen Klein, loving grandmother of Michelle Williams, Marc (Shana) Brafman and Betsy (Andrew) Alpert, great grandmother of Maya and Jacob Brafman, Natalie and Brook Alpert and Alex Feldman. Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Evelyn Feldman nee Rose, age 101, passed away April 30, 2020, devoted wife of the late Max S. Feldman, beloved mother of Paul Feldman and Judy (Martin) Brafman, dear sister of the late Louis, Milton, Eugene and Edith Rose, Irene Bardos, Ruth Gross, Pearl Goutman and Helen Klein, loving grandmother of Michelle Williams, Marc (Shana) Brafman and Betsy (Andrew) Alpert, great grandmother of Maya and Jacob Brafman, Natalie and Brook Alpert and Alex Feldman. Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 2, 2020.