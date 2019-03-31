|
Evelyn Gardner
Bridgetown - Evelyn Katherine Gardner, loving mother of Gene (Beverly) Gardner, Randolf (Janet) Gardner and Connie (Gerry) Falkiewicz, grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 11, brother of Donald Smith, longtime friend of Alvin Weber. Retired insurance underwriter. Died, Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Age 93. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Tuesday, 11:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Green Twp. Seniors, 3620 Epley Road, Cincinnati (45247). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019