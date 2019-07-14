|
|
Evelyn "Evie" Horstmeyer
Vandalia - Evelyn P. "Evie" Horstmeyer (nee Berger). Beloved wife of the late James Horstmeyer. Loving mother of Steve (Annie) Horstmeyer, Cindy (Bill) Fout, Mary Jo (Don) Shrout and Gale (Mike) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Seth (Shannon) Horstmeyer, Jessica (Andrew) Doss, Katie (Justin) Shepard, Ryan (Carrie) Shrout, Lance Fawley and Heather Smith. Great grandmother of Lydia, Keira, Molly, Henry, Lincoln, Grace, Jack and Owen. Passed away July 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Friends will be received Sunday, July 28 from 1-2:30 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019