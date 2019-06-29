Evelyn Jean Turner



Cincinnati - (nee Zimmer) age 79, died peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati on February 20, 1940, to the late Martha and Bert Zimmer. Evelyn graduated from Western Hills High School in 1958. After graduation, Evelyn worked for Fifth Third Bank before moving onto roles with the Girl Scout Council, Art Gallery, and Great American, among others. A woman of devout faith, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and volunteering within the community, at her church and in area schools. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband, Bobby Lee Turner, whom she married on January 24, 1959. Married for 60 years, Bobby was the greatest light in her life, and before her death, she spoke fondly of reuniting with him in heaven. She is also predeceased by her siblings, James, Charlotte, and Verna. Evelyn is survived by her beloved children, Lorie Turner, of Cincinnati, and Robert (Bobby) Turner and his life partner, Pam Kamp, of Bennington, Ind., who will remember their mother as the loving and selfless woman she was. Remembered by her grandchildren as "Miss Pockets" and as a lover of music, swimming, Pepsi, and Reese's cups, Evelyn will be sadly missed by Kerri Hopkins, and her husband, Brandon, Nicholas Fischesser and his wife, Kaylen, Zachary Turner and his wife, Maria, Benjamin Turner, Chloe Turner, and Megan Ball and her husband, Patrick. Called "Granny" by her great-granddaughters, Katrina, Alannah, Talia, Cora, and Josie, Evelyn's fun-loving nature and sassy spirit made her a joy to be around for all kids, young and old. In addition, Evelyn is survived by many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 1st at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday July 2nd at 9:30am at the funeral home. www.vittstermeranderson.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 29, 2019