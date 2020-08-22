1/1
Evelyn Jones Coulehan
Evelyn (nee Jones) Coulehan, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late William B. Coulehan. Loving mother of Molly (Stuart) Jackson, Amy (Becky) Coulehan, Tim (Susan) Coulehan, Michael (Kimberly) Coulehan. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Hailey, Logan, Ryan, Ashley, Mia, Justin, and Kylee. Evelyn loved music, enjoyed going for walks, and will be remembered as a very loving mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family and pets. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice. Condolences to www.rohdefuneral.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
