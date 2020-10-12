Evelyn Louise McGuire
West Chester - Evelyn Louise, age 91, passed away on October 9, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Ann) McGuire and Eddie (Toni) McGuire; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Jimmie (Joyce) Dews; sister in law, Fannie Dews; numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Ward officiating at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014.
Full obituary www.avancefuneralhome.com