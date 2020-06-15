Evelyn M. Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn M. Jones

Lexington/Cincinnati - Evelyn Marie Jones wife of the late Joe Louis Jones transitioned June 9th at the age of 88. She is survived by her beloved siblings, Josephine Clay and Robert Bruce Hart both of Lexington, KY and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. Thursday, June 18th visitation from 11:00 AM until time of services 12 noon at Unity Worship Center, 1975 Haggard Ct., Lexington, KY 40505. Saturday, June 20th visitation from 12 noon until time of service at The Spirit of Christ Church, 9784 Wayne Ave., Lincoln Hts. OH 45215. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Please sign registry at www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved