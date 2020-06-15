Evelyn M. Jones
Lexington/Cincinnati - Evelyn Marie Jones wife of the late Joe Louis Jones transitioned June 9th at the age of 88. She is survived by her beloved siblings, Josephine Clay and Robert Bruce Hart both of Lexington, KY and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. Thursday, June 18th visitation from 11:00 AM until time of services 12 noon at Unity Worship Center, 1975 Haggard Ct., Lexington, KY 40505. Saturday, June 20th visitation from 12 noon until time of service at The Spirit of Christ Church, 9784 Wayne Ave., Lincoln Hts. OH 45215. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Please sign registry at www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.