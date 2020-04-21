|
Evelyn Rose Kemenowsky
Cincinnati - (nee Altherr) - Beautiful, loving wife of 61 ½ years to Ferd Remenowsky. Dear daughter of the late Ernest and Jean Altherr. Amazing mother of 8 rambunctious children; Jeff, the late Chris Ann, David, Paul, Mari, Carol, Joyce and Patrick. Wonderful sister to Bob, the late Eugene and the late James Altherr. Evelyn is also survived by 17 grand kids and 5 great grand kids. She passed with her family by her side on Saturday April 18, 2020. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Clepper - Hay Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020