Evelyn Virginia (nee Roos) Fusaro, born on August 25, 1928, died peacefully on October 23 in hospice care surrounded by several members of her family at the age of 92. She leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, Armando "Fooz" Fusaro. Together they raised a blended family of five children. She is predeceased by her first husband Jack R. Davis who died in 1966, her sons Dr. Jack C. Davis who died in 2012 and Glenn A. Fusaro, who died in 2013. She will be greatly missed by the surviving members of that blended family: Holly Davis (Julian Tyson), Daniel Davis (Karen), and Gregg Fusaro. She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving brother John P. Roos (his wife Meredith, daughter Kathy). She will be remebered by those who knew and loved her most for her wry sense of humor, ready laugh, loving smile, myriad recipes for Christmas cookies and vaulting pride in even the most modest achievements of her children and grandchildren. A virtual memorial service was held for family members. Donations to Juvenile Diabetes Association, 8050 Hosbrook Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









