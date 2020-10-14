Everett Lowell Cromer
Aurora - Everett Lowell Cromer passed away on Monday. He was a fantastic woodworker and carpenter building his home and numerous pieces of furniture for his family. He worked at General Motors for 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia; 2 daughters, Robin Foglesong, Carla (Tom) Markgraff; 3 sisters, Norma Carpenter, Audrey Reed, Marilyn Compel; and his 4 grandchildren, Kelli (Jake) Rennekamp, Robert Foglesong, Emma Bernesser, Chloe Bernesser. Private services will be held at a future date. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com