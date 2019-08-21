Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
10080 Demia Way
Florence, KY
Everett "Gene" Wells

Everett "Gene" Wells Obituary
Everett "Gene" Wells

Walton - Everett "Gene" Wells, 72, of Walton, passed away Saturday, August 17.

Survived by his wife: Martha Williams Wells; 2 daughters: Deena Rassenfoss (Scott) of Burlington and Damia Tulloss (David) of Lambertville, NJ; 4 grandchildren: Nikolas and Allyse Rassenfoss, and Elias and Levi Tulloss; a sister: Dorothy Kohake of Edgewood; and a brother: Donald Wells of Williamstown.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother.

Gene retired from General Electric. He was an avid golfer and loved the UK wildcats.

Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, 10080 Demia Way, Florence, KY 41042. Graveside services will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
