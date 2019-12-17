Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Monfort Heights United Methodist Church
3682 West Fork Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Alverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Elaine Alverson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Elaine Alverson Obituary
F. Elaine Alverson

Springdale - F. Elaine Alverson, age 93, passed away on December 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, the late Donald C. Alverson.She is survived by her precious family - her 2 daughters, Jan (Jack) Schrom & Jill (Tom) Wittekind, her 2 grand-daughters, Casey (Tanveer Ali) Wittekind & Courtney Wittekind, and many nieces, nephews, & friends. Elaine was a member of Monfort Heights United Methodist Church for 64 years and spent many years there serving in the Children's Education and Youth Departments. After retiring from Proctor & Gamble, Elaine volunteered part-time at Providence Hospital for several years. A Celebration of her life will be held at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 at 10 AM on Friday, December 27th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Monfort Heights UMC Endowment Fund c/o the church. Online condolences can be made on www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now