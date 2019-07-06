Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Fae Rice
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mason Christian Village,
411 Western Row Road,
Mason, OH
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason Christian Village
411 Western Row Road,
Mason, OH
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
The Highland Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell,, KY
Resources
Fae Audre Rice


1935 - 2019
Fae Audre Rice Obituary
Fae Audre Rice

Mason - 84, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold A. Rice for over 63 years, devoted mother of Duane A. Rice and Darla (Terry) Ellis, loving grandmother of Amber K. Ellis and dear sister of the late Orloff L. Knarr. Visitation at Mason Christian Village, 411 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040 on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM. Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to Compassionate Care Fund, Christian Benevolent Association, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 6, 2019
