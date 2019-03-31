Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Faith "Jackie" Rossmann


1931 - 2019
Faith "Jackie" Rossmann Obituary
Faith "Jackie" Rossmann

Union Twp. - Faith "Jackie" Rossmann, 87, of Union Township, passed away on March 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 12, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Samuel and Ursula Rossmann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Rossmann and sisters, Mary Dreyer and Vivian Mayhugh. Survived by her children, Nick Rossmann (Pam), Mike Rossmann (Chris), Jill Tsueda, Tim Rossmann; grandchildren, Kathleen, Cory, Annelise, Adelaide, Brett, Clay, and Aiden; siblings, Sam Alloway and Fran Komarek. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation, E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, (St. Rt. 125) Amelia on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati on Thursday at 10:00am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
