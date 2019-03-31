|
Faith "Jackie" Rossmann
Union Twp. - Faith "Jackie" Rossmann, 87, of Union Township, passed away on March 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 12, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Samuel and Ursula Rossmann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Rossmann and sisters, Mary Dreyer and Vivian Mayhugh. Survived by her children, Nick Rossmann (Pam), Mike Rossmann (Chris), Jill Tsueda, Tim Rossmann; grandchildren, Kathleen, Cory, Annelise, Adelaide, Brett, Clay, and Aiden; siblings, Sam Alloway and Fran Komarek. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation, E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, (St. Rt. 125) Amelia on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati on Thursday at 10:00am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019