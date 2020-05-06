Farhad Khurshed Minwalla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Farhad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farhad Khurshed Minwalla

December 27, 1937 - May 5, 2020

Farhad Khurshed Minwalla, 82, died in California on May 5, 2020 due to decline following a stroke in September 2018. Before his children moved him to California, he lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for 36 years. Farhad was born in Karachi, Pakistan on December 27, 1937, son of Gool and Khurshed Minwalla. He is survived by his four children, Sherizaan and Ljiljana from his first marriage to Naseem and Shama Fatima and Omar Faisal whom he adopted after his second marriage to Sheila "Ayesha," his beloved granddaughter Imaan Yasmine, his dear brother Feramerz. He graduated from Karachi University in 1961 with an M.S.c. in Mathematics and Physics and went on to complete his actuarial exams in Toronto, Canada where he lived for 11 years. Farhad was an Enrolled Actuary and was a partner with Creative Retirement Systems Inc. from 1983 - 2000. He was the Chief Actuary with CRS and worked primarily on pension plans.

He loved classical music and was a pianist and performing member the West Hills Music Club in Cincinnati. He was the Treasurer and an officer and Board member for many years, guiding the Scholarship Fund for aspiring musicians. Farhad was a generous person and contributed to charitable causes in Cincinnati and globally. The family would like to thank the caregivers who took care of him in Cincinnati and California.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved