Farmer Spurlock
Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Spurlock (nee Collins), loving father of Randal Spurlock and the late Joseph Simpson and Rick McFadden, dear grandfather of Richard F. McFadden, Joseph and Ryan Simpson, brother of Tom, Howard, Wiley Spurlock and the late Lloyd Spurlock, Opal Lamb, Helen Napier, Oma Gamble, Irene Bowling, beloved son of the late Howard and Effie Spurlock, Passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 12th at 10AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020