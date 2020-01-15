|
Fay Elsaesser
Fay Elsaesser (nee Walters) age 76, formerly of Fairfield and Harrison, OH; loving wife of the late Anthony Elsaesser, passed January 10, 2020. She is survived by: her children, Diana (Scott) Pieper, James (Bonnie) Petty, and Randall Petty; her beloved grand-children, Jackson Pieper, Skyler Petty; great-grandchild Carson Pieper; brother Bluford Hackworth, sister Geneva Teer; and many numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. - until time of service (12:30 p.m.), Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020