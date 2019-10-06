|
Fay W. Reinhardt
Cheviot - Born October 7, 1931 to John and Dorothy Prather. Deceased September 24, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond Reinhardt and mother of Kevin(Vickie) and Keith(Shannon) Reinhardt. Grandmother of Kristel(Ron) Trammell, Keith(Nicky), Sara, Kyle and Tia Reinhardt. Great-Grandmother of Devon and Bradley Scheuermann, Riley Trammell, Jayden, Brenna, Zoe, Eden and Taran Reinhardt. A celebration of life will be held October 13 at Nathaniel Green Lodge, 6394 Wesselman Rd., Green Township from 2:00 to 6:00 PM with a brief service at 2:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Parkinson Support & Wellness Organization or D.E.B.R.A.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019