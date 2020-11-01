Faye Campbell
Harrison - (nee Brown) the loving wife of the late: Lawrence Leo "Snook" Knepfle & Damon Campbell. Dear mother of Jannie (Tony) Rolfes, Grandmother of Craig (Danielle) Rolfes & Natasha (Brandon) Bischoff. Great grandmother of Savannah, Hunter, & Brennan Rolfes & Wyatt & Colt Bischoff. Sister of the late: Polly Isaac, Foresteen Collins, Irene Hamon, Eugene & Paul Brown & Emma Shortt. Also, she was a wonderful aunt to many nieces & nephews. Services will be private with Inurnment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. full obit www.braterfh.com