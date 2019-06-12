Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Mt. Washington United Methodist Church
6365 Corbly Rd.
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Washington United Methodist Church
6365 Corbly Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Huesteden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye E. (Carson) Huesteden


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Faye E. (Carson) Huesteden Obituary
Faye E. Huesteden (nee Carson)

Milford - Faye E. Huesteden (nee Carson) former wife of the late Leonard "Whitey" Huesteden, beloved mother of Barbara (Robert) Martin, dear sister-in-law of Jackie Lett-Brown, daughter of the late Bessie Settle, devoted sister of the late Allen Lett and Ruth McVey, loving aunt of Patricia (Richard) Webster, Lucinda Leugers, and Allison (Jim) Essinger, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. June 7, 2019. Age 98 years. Residence Milford. Service at Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, 6365 Corbly Rd. on Fri. June 14, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington United Methodist Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now