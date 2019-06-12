|
Faye E. Huesteden (nee Carson)
Milford - Faye E. Huesteden (nee Carson) former wife of the late Leonard "Whitey" Huesteden, beloved mother of Barbara (Robert) Martin, dear sister-in-law of Jackie Lett-Brown, daughter of the late Bessie Settle, devoted sister of the late Allen Lett and Ruth McVey, loving aunt of Patricia (Richard) Webster, Lucinda Leugers, and Allison (Jim) Essinger, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. June 7, 2019. Age 98 years. Residence Milford. Service at Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, 6365 Corbly Rd. on Fri. June 14, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington United Methodist Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 12, 2019