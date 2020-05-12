Faye J. Curles
Cincinnati - Faye J. Curles (nee Mirick) beloved wife of the late John Edward Curles, devoted mother of Bud Waters, Bill Waters, Jack Waters, Jenny Burns, Kathy Dakin, Nita Peddenpohl, Cindy Bradshaw and the late George A. Waters, loving grandmother of numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, dear sister of Bob Mirick, Carol Simpkins, Joyce Petty, Dot Walters, Lois Dawson and the late Duke Mirick, Bill Mirick, Helen Wallingford, Dee Dee Squires, Maxine Robinson and Joe Mirick. May 11, 2020. Age 89 years. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.