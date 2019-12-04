|
|
Ferdinand "Ferd" Blessing
Cincinnati - Ferdinand "Ferd" Blessing, age 92, passed away on December 4th, 2019. He was born on December 10th, 1926. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Crowley Blessing. Stepfather to Kay Bach (Larry), Dan Crowley (Sandi), and Tim Crowley (Judy). Dear brother of Kathleen "Babe" Maue and the late Leonard, Joseph, Lawrence, William, Paul, and Rosemary Blessing, Bernadette McKinley, Helen Schmidt, and Margaret Zimpelman. Visitation Monday, Dec. 9th, 2019 from 10:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM, both at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N. Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to or the . Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019