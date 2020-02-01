|
Flavian Francis Becker
Cincinnati - Flavian Francis Becker born April 20, 1954, died peacefully at home on January 19, 2020. He was the son of Julia M. Becker Jackson "Peggy" (William), and the late Flavian Thomas Becker. He was the grandson of the late Alfonse and Julia Feltrup, and the late Judge Edwin and Arnolda Becker. He is survived by his two sons, Ian Becker and Geoffrey Becker (Anna), and grandchildren Kate Langlinais and Finn Becker. Flave is also survived by his siblings, sisters Maura Kelley (John), Julia Becker (Daniel Biehl), Annamarie Harten (Thomas), and brothers Brian Becker (Lisa), Gregg Becker (Erika), Eric Becker (Laura), Sean Becker (Nolita), stepbrothers Brooks Jackson (Kitty), Drake Jackson and preceded in death by his stepsister Brett Jackson. He is also survived by his large extended family of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, former wife Amy Doyle and many dear friends.
Flave attended The Summit Country Day School, St. Xavier High School and Xavier University. He worked at Texo Corp. and later at J. Miles Wolf Photography. We will always remember Flave's unique wit and humor, scientific mind, gift for gardening, eye for photography and mastery of one-pan slow cooking. He was especially proud of his sons Ian and Geoff, and loved his grandchildren Kate and Finn very much.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 12 pm to 4 pm at Xavier University's Schmidt Hall in the Conaton Board Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flave's name to WCET or People Working Cooperatively.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020