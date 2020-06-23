Florence Gwendolyn Rahm
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Gwendolyn Rahm

Cincinnati - Florence Gwendolyn Rahm, 80, of Cincinnati, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1940, in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late James and Jessie (Pittman) Smith.

Florence met, fell in love and married Stanley Rahm, a young soldier from Cincinnati, OH, on June 21, 1958. She loved her family and devoted her life to raising children, keeping a home and being a friend to everyone that crossed her path. Two of her favorite places were the kitchen (cooking for others) and her flower beds.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley Rahm; four children, Valerie Sears of Cincinnati, Steven (Cynthia) Rahm of Marietta, GA, Rodger (Patti) Rahm of Goshen, OH, and Daniel (Susan) Rahm of Hamilton, OH; three sisters, Ella Mae Hambrick of GA, Rosa Nevienski of WI, and Lee Schmidt of SC; one brother, Jerry Smith of GA; fourteen grandchildren, Kendra Rahm, Jason (Jessica) Webb, Mitchell Webb, Nicholas (Lauren) Webb, Chase (Carla) Rahm, Tyler (Andrea) Rahm, Alayna (Lincoln) Beckner, Emily Rahm, Spenser Rahm, Taylor Rahm, Connor Rahm, Danny (Taylor) Rahm, Tanner Rahm and Brandy Rahm; and eight great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Tinlee, Liam, Hunter, Weston, Sloan, Theo and Owen. She was also "grandma" to Brianna and Tony McCrea

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers David, Silas, and Bill, and sisters, Ethel Greene and Margaret Thaxton.

Florence elected to bequeath her body to the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine for research. Cremation, a celebration of life and burial of her remains will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions in honor of Florence can be made to either:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/FlorenceRahm

Or Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at

https://mda.donordrive.com/campaign/Florence-Rahm-Memorial




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved