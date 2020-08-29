1/1
Rev. Florence Jessup Beaujon
Rev. Florence Jessup Beaujon

Monroe - 90, a longtime resident in the Cincinnati are, passed away August 20, 2020. Florence began her life of Christian service as a parish worker at Northminster Presbyterian Church. She was one of the first female Presbyterian ministers in the Presbytery of Cincinnati. She began her ordained ministry serving several small churches east and north of Cincinnati. She and Rev. Ron Trapp were instrumental in a successful merger of Somerset and Mason Presbyterian Churches into Heritage Presbyterian Church in Mason, Ohio in 1991. After her retirement from Heritage, she continued to serve as a volunteer with several organizations. Her family invites friends to visit Mueller Funeral Home's website www.muellerfunerals.com/obituary and share their memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PLAN of Southwest Ohio at https://www.planswohio.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Sep. 6, 2020.
