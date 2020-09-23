Florence Virginia Schengber
Newtown, Ohio - Schengber Florence Virginia "Ginny" (nee Paullin), age 89. Beloved wife of 47 years of the late Frank H. Schengber. Mother of Jim (Ronda) Schengber, Mary Schengber, John (Sue) Schengber and Sue (Bill) Cornett. Grandmother of Andy (Mary) Schengber of Greenwood, IN and Allison Schengber. Sister of Jim Paullin of Lagunitas, CA. Born September 24, 1930; passed on September 20, 2020. Resident of Newtown, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Parish, Monday September 28, 2020 9:30am until time of Mass 10:30am. Memorials may be made to Anderson Township Senior Center (7970 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45230), Vitas Community Connection (PO BOX 645352 Cincinnati, Ohio 45264) or Alzheimer's Association
Cincinnati (644 Linn St #1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203)