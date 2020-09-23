1/
Florence Virginia Schengber
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Virginia Schengber

Newtown, Ohio - Schengber Florence Virginia "Ginny" (nee Paullin), age 89. Beloved wife of 47 years of the late Frank H. Schengber. Mother of Jim (Ronda) Schengber, Mary Schengber, John (Sue) Schengber and Sue (Bill) Cornett. Grandmother of Andy (Mary) Schengber of Greenwood, IN and Allison Schengber. Sister of Jim Paullin of Lagunitas, CA. Born September 24, 1930; passed on September 20, 2020. Resident of Newtown, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Parish, Monday September 28, 2020 9:30am until time of Mass 10:30am. Memorials may be made to Anderson Township Senior Center (7970 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45230), Vitas Community Connection (PO BOX 645352 Cincinnati, Ohio 45264) or Alzheimer's Association Cincinnati (644 Linn St #1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Parish
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home
2131 Cameron Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45212
(513) 631-0311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved