Floyd Hastings
Floyd Hastings

Fort Wright - Floyd Jackson Hastings, age 84, of Ft. Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Activities and hobbies included Community of Faith Presbyterian Church, Barbershop singing, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and for the City of Ft. Wright, and gardening. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. Floyd was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eileen Hastings (nee Leonard). He is survived by his children, Jennifer Beach (Derek) and Matthew Hastings; siblings, Robert Hastings (Kay), Ann Hastings and Helen Huth (Marty); grandchildren, Caitlin and Ariana Beach; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Community of Faith Presbyterian Church 1400 Highland Pike, Covington, KY 41011, or Heifer International. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
