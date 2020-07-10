Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Ann Macke



Frances Ann Macke (nee Reynolds) beloved wife of Joseph D. Macke, devoted mother of Joseph D. (Mary Ellen) Macke, Shawn R. (Aileen) Macke, and Elizabeth A. Macke, dear sister of Donald (Rebecca) Reynolds, loving grandmother of Lauren (Parker), Patrick, Christine, Andrea, Colin, and Meghan, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died July 9, 2020 at age 82. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Wed. July 15, at 9:30 AM. Friends may visit T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. from 5-8 PM. Donations to The East Side Problem Pregnancy Center.









