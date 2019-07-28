Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Frances Barricklow Obituary
Frances Barricklow

Cleves - Frances Barricklow dear sister of Nancy Terino (the late Louis), Mary Lou Germy (Joe) and the late Forrest Barricklow (Marva), loving aunt of 10 nieces & nephews and numerous great & great great nieces and nephews, devoted daughter of the late Forrest A. and Edna (nee Taylor) Barricklow. July 25, 2019. Age 93 years. Visitation Tuesday from 1-1:30 PM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to or to the Peoples Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019
