Frances Bartram
Glen Este - Frankie originally of Richlands, VA, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the beloved mother of Gail Bartram; dear sister of Barbara Purcell and Ruth Kennedy. Frankie is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Flaura (nee Jesse) Moore; siblings, Gay, Dudley, John, Alan, Ann, Justine, and Pete. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Donations can be made to the , https://www.lung.org.www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019