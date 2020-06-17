Frances Franke



Cincinnati - Franke, Frances M, nee Tanner, passed away on Monday June 15 at the age of 82. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Franke, her sister Shirley A. Goodridge and niece Dorothy McAlpin. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Thomas) Tabeling and Alice (Michael) Chumbley, her granddaughters Melissa Tabeling and Kathryn Chumbley, her sisters Mary Lois (John) Adams, Sylvia McAlpin, nieces and nephews and friends Don (Lee) Goodridge Frances was a former resident of Terrace Park Ohio and a graduate of Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood Kentucky and the Cincinnati Jewish Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her working career as an RN for the Cincinnati Children's Medical Hospital. Due to Covid, a private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Funeral Home services are being provided by Evans Funeral home in Milford Ohio. The family would like to thank Batavia Nursing home for many years of care.









