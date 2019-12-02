Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Frances I. Staten Obituary
Frances I. Staten

Sharonville - (nee Ranson). Age 85. Passed away on December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Chester Staten. Devoted mother of Edward Curtis (Joyce) Staten. Dear sister of Phyllis Whalen; and the late Bill, Joe, George, Paul, and Charles Ranson. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
