Frances J. "Fran" Sweeney
Frances "Fran" J. Sweeney

(nee Ackman), Devoted wife of the late John C. Sweeney. Loving mother of Maureen (Mike) Helterbridle, Colleen Sweeney and Shawn M. (Doug) Sand. Cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Survived by a sister, two brothers, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends, and preceded in death by 2 brothers. Monday, August 10, 2020, age 82 years. Visitation will be from 9 AM - 10:30AM, Thursday August 13th at Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238, followed by an 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Church. Memorials may be made in Fran's name to Hundenruhe Haven Senior Dog Sanctuary. www.dwifuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
