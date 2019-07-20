Services
West Chester Church-Nazarene
7951 Tylersville Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Chester Nazarene Church
7951 Tylersville Road
West Chester, OH
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:30 PM
West Chester Nazarene Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
West Chester Nazarene Church
West Chester - Frances Arlene Martin Dec. 2, 1934 - July 18, 2019 Frances Arlene Martin, 84, devoted wife of Raymon (Ray) Martin of 62 years, mother of Cheryl Williams (Jim) and Daryl Martin (Debi) and grandmother of Hannah Martin, Jennifer and Donald Williams. Retired teacher at Lakota High School. Visitation at West Chester Nazarene Church 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester, OH on Sunday, July 21 from 5 pm to 8 pm with funeral service on Monday, July 22, at 1 pm at the church. Eastern Star service at 7:30 pm on Sunday at the church. Funeral arrangements by Hodapp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 20, 2019
