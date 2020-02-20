|
Frances Pearl (nee Cline) Offenberger
Frances Pearl Offenberger (née Cline) died peacefully on Feb. 19, age 86, after a long illness. Born one of five children to Everett and Laura Cline in Justice, West Virginia, she married John Offenberger (died 2014) in 1952 and moved to Cincinnati, and she was the loving mother of two children: Dr. John Brett Offenberger (Douglas Duckett) and Mary (Mitch) Offenberger Kight, both of whom survive her. She is the proud grandmother of Maxwell Kight and Benjamin Kight, who died in infancy. Being a mother and grandmother was the center of Frances' life, and her family is grateful for her legacy of love. Visitation will be at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home on 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Monday, Feb. 24 at 5:00 p.m.; funeral at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital Medical Center in memory of Benjamin Kight.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020